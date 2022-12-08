Minnesota State defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski has been hired to be the head coach at Sioux Falls, according to several sources and a report in the Argus Leader.
A news conference is scheduled for Friday. Glogowski could not be reached immediately for comment.
Glogowski, known for his emotional, fiery presence on the sideline, has been at Minnesota State as defensive coordinator since 2016 after spending eight seasons as the head coach at Simpson.
It was reported that Sioux Falls offered the job to South Dakota defensive coordinator Travis Johansen, but he turned it down. Glogowski's deal came together during a couple of meetings in the last week.
Glogowski coached linebackers and was responsible for recruiting Iowa and Nebraska.
Minnesota State, which was 10-3 and advanced to the region semifinals last season, ranked eighth in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference in total defense, allowing 358.8 yards per game. Opponents averaged 23.3 points, which also ranked eighth in the league.
This is the third consecutive year that the Mavericks have lost a coordinator. Offensive coordinator Joe Beschorner went to North Dakota State after the 2020 season, and offensive coordinator Collin Prosser went to Wayne State after the 2021 season.
Sioux Falls was 7-0 last season before losing three of the last four games, including a 38-24 home loss to Minnesota State, to miss the NCAA playoffs and lead to the firing of John Anderson after six seasons.
