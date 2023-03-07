If you would have written a perfect script for Tuesday’s Section 2A opening-round game between Mankato Loyola and Granada-Huntley-East Chain-Martin Luther/Truman it would have included what ended up taking place.
It marked the return of Loyola’s 6-foot-2 senior wing Lawson Godfrey after a five-game absence due to a wrist injury. Godfrey wasted little time in impacting the Crusaders’ 71-45 victory at Fitzgerald gym.
Godfrey was nearly unstoppable from the start as his early 15-point burst triggered a 27-8 beginning as the Crusaders rolled to the convincing win. Godfrey drained his first five shots — including four 3-pointers — and finished the contest with 31 points on a 12 of 17 shooting performance. Senior wing Simon Morgan added 15 points, 15 rebounds and five assists as Loyola improved to 19-8 on the season.
“There was no way I wasn’t going to play in this game since it was my last one here,” Godfrey said. “I am just happy I got the chance to play because it could have been a lot worse. I was in the gym shooting these last few days so I learned to get comfortable with the tape and everything. After that, it was just intuition. Seeing that first one go in really got my confidence going.
“I knew it was going to be a good night after that start. It was super frustrating watching us struggle in those games. I try to bring defense and leadership to the team. I like to make sure everyone keeps their head up and keeps organized on the court. We played great defense and really ball pressured well.”
After Godfrey’s early barrage lit the fire, Morgan’s nine-point flurry — a three-point play and a trio of close-range hoops — helped the Crusaders take a 31-17 lead into the locker room. Loyola erupted for 11 straight points to begin the second half as senior guard Josh Kamm, Jake Sizer, Godfrey and Carter Zimmerman connected from beyond the arc. Sizer chipped in eight points while Kann tallied seven points and six rebounds.
“Lawson’s court presence is the biggest thing,” Loyola coach Sam Carlson said. “He brings leadership, tenacity and the grit we need. I think our guys fed off that tonight and I was just so happy he got to play one last game here. Seeing him go down was tough because he’s put in a lot of work since the eighth grade. We have all the confidence in the world in him and I knew he’d come out ready.”
GHECMLT (14-13) tried to get back into the game behind 13 points from junior guard Kayden Koeschen and 11 from senior wing Jakob Franzen. However, the Crusaders kept them at a safe distance behind swarming defensive effort.
“He wanted to get back so badly from that broken wrist and he showed a lot of intensity,” Morgan said. “It was really nice to see him back on the court so I can kind of do my own thing. They came out in that zone and we took advantage of that by parking our bodies around the basket. If we missed a shot we’d get the rebound and go back up with it. This has been a fun year and I am glad where we are.”
Loyola is scheduled to play Mountain Lake Area at 7:45 p.m. Thursday at St. Peter High School.
