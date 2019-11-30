On Wednesday, members of Mankato West football program gathered to celebrate the fifth anniversary of the Scarlets’ state championship.
Since that memorable day, Alex Goettl, an all-conference leader on that state winner, has experienced plenty of highs and lows in his personal and football life. Sometime in the next month, his football career at Minnesota State will end, and he hasn’t regretted anything.
“The last five years have been incredible,” Goettl said. “I’m thankful for the opportunity to play here. I still want to accomplish one more goal: national championship.”
Goettl and the Minnesota State football team (11-0) open the NCAA playoffs against Colorado State-Pueblo (11-1) at 1 p.m. today at Blakeslee Stadium. In a seven-year playing career at West and Minnesota State, he has won far more games than he lost, going 24-10 in three seasons with the Scarlets, who had to forfeit four games in one season because of an ineligible player, and 45-5 with the Mavericks.
Goettl came to Minnesota State after playing at defensive end and offensive line at West, but he wasn’t big enough to play those spots in college. So he transformed his body, growing into a rangy, 230-pound linebacker with one of the quickest 20-yard bursts on the Minnesota State team.
“I had a lot of work to do, especially lateral quickness,” Goettl said. “(Defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski) taught me a lot, taught me how to be a linebacker.”
After a redshirt season, he played some special teams and a few snaps on the defense, showing enough promise that he was being counted on as a starter going into his sophomore season. But on a holiday trip to the Bahamas that offseason, his mother Michele died during a snorkeling trip, right in front of the family. It shook him to the point that he questioned whether he should continue with college and football.
“I think about her a lot, what happened that day,” Goettl said. “I’m thankful that she instilled a work ethic in me. At the end of the day, I just want to make her proud.”
Goettl persevered and has become a stalwart on the highly ranked defense for the last three years. In his career, he’s made 189 tackles, with 20 tackles for loss and 7.5 sacks, along with four interceptions and four fumble recoveries. He scored his only touchdown last season when he returned a fumble for a touchdown against St. Cloud State. He was a first-team All-Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference selection and earned second-team all-region honors as a junior.
This season, while dealing with a shoulder injury, he’s made 32 tackles with one sack, one interception and two fumble recoveries, receiving second-team all-conference honors.
“He’s been a rock,” Minnesota State coach Todd Hoffner said. “He knows where he has to be and when he has to be there. He’s quiet, but he’s definitely a leader.”
This season, Goettl also received awards for his play, but it’s his performance in the classroom that recently has led to national attention. Last month, he was named one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, presented to the top football-playing student-athlete in the nation, regardless of the division. Goettl is the only Division II player among the finalists and is the first player in Minnesota State history to make the final 12 for the award, which guarantees an $18,000 postgraduate scholarship.
He will fly to New York City on Dec. 10 for the presentation of the winner, who will be given a $25,000 scholarship.
It won’t be Goettl’s first trip to New York. He vaguely remembers a family trip to there in 2001. The family flew home on Sept. 3, but Goettl said his mom wanted to drive by the twin towers of the World Trade Center so everyone could see those landmarks.
“Eight days later, they were gone,” he said.
Last week, Goettl was given another award for his academic and community work, receiving the Northern Sun’s Glen Galligan Award.
Not one to seek the spotlight, these awards have humbled the already-humble Goettl.
“It’s a little embarrassing,” he said. “There’s so many people who deserve credit for helping me.”
Goettl will graduate in a couple of weeks, and he’s already applied to universities where he can pursue his goal of becoming a physician assistant, probably ending up in Rochester or La Crosse, Wisconsin. He recently became engaged to his high-school girlfriend and will be married in July.
A national championship might be the cherry on top of what has been a sweet career, even though there have been considerable challenges along the way.
“I’m trying to enjoy everything because, like it or not, (football) is going to end soon,” Goettl said. “I’m trying to enjoy the time with my teammates and coaches and have fun. I hope it ends with a national championship.”
Notes: Defensive tackle Nic Dahlke should be available after missing last week’s game with injury. Dahlke, a redshirt freshman, has made 22 tackles, including 4.5 sacks.
