CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Minnesota State football player Alex Goettl has been named The Division 2 Conference Commissioners Association scholar athlete of the year.
Goettl was a two-time CoSIDA Academic All-American and a finalist for the William V. Campbell Trophy. He was also the recipient of the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference Elite 18, Glen Galligan and William Britton Scholar Athlete awards during his senior season. He also claimed Stein-Fallon Award from the Minnesota Chapter of the National Football Foundation, while graduating with a 3.90 GPA in biomedical sciences.
Goettl played in 53 of 54 games, with 42 starts, during four seasons with the Mavericks. He tallied 205 tackles in his career, including 20.5 tackles for a loss and 7.5 sacks. He also recorded five interceptions and recovered four fumbles.
Goettl also took part in several community activities, including the Kiwanis Holiday Light display, served as a chemistry lab assistant, Echo food shelter volunteer, Mankato LEEP softball coach and certified nursing assistant at Oak Terrace assisted living.
The Free Press
