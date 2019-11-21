BURNSVILLE — Minnesota State senior linebacker Alex Goettl won the 2019 NSIC Glen Galligan Award, as selected conference football coaches.
The honor, which has been awarded since 1948, is given to a four-year student-athlete and takes into account academics and contributions to the university. Goettl is one of four Mavericks to receive the honor, joining Lowell Glynn (1958), Roger Meyer (1962) and Jim Leitzke (1967).
Besides his outstanding play on the football field, Goettl has a 3.93 GPA in biomedical sciences and is very active on campus and in the Mankato community. A North Mankato native, Goettl is also one of 12 finalists for the William V. Campbell Trophy, a national award that considers academics, community service and on-field performance.
Minnesota State play in the second round of the NCAA tournament on Nov. 30. The Mavericks will host the winner of Saturday’s game between Colorado State-Pueblo and Augustana.
