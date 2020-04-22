On Saturday, there were 155 rounds of golf played at Shoreland Country Club.
Another 145 rounds were played Sunday.
And there have already been two holes-in-one at the 18-hole golf course near St. Peter.
Golf courses across Minnesota were allowed to open Saturday, by executive order by Gov. Tim Walz, and throughout the area, the tee sheets have been full for most of the last four days as enthusiastic golfers get outside for some exercise and competition.
“Everybody did great,” Shoreland professional Jason Harrell said. “There were times when we had to remind people (of restrictions), especially with kids, but everybody understands this is what we have to do.”
There are some uniform restrictions that players must follow, most of which are concentrated on touch points throughout the course and comply with social-distancing guidelines.
Only one person is allowed to operate a cart, unless a second person is a “quarantine” family member; payments are being made on-line or by phone; scorecards and pencils might not be available; and although pins are being placed on the greens, the cups are cut so that the ball can drop below ground level but golfers don’t need to touch the pin to retrieve their ball. Tee times have been spaced out to 10 minutes to keep more distance between groups, and driving ranges have been reconfigured to allow more space between golfers.
On some courses, there are no benches, ball washers, tee markers or garbage cans, eliminating areas that aren’t easy to keep sanitized at all times.
Clubhouses remain closed, or extremely limited, to patrons, with restrictions on food and beverage sales. Congregating after the round is over is discouraged.
“We’ve spread out the tee times, and that seems to be going really well,” said Brittany Linder, owner of Terrace View Golf Course and Minneopa Golf Club. “Everybody is so happy to be out there that they’re willing to do whatever it takes to be open.”
Mike Thomas, general manager at North Links Golf Course, said he has closed the clubhouse and its bathrooms, not feeling comfortable that he can assure the health of patrons. Players make their own tee times, show up at the course and head for the No. 1 tee box.
“The people are very excited to play, but they have a lot of questions,” Thomas said. “We’ve had to become experts (in the restrictions) very quickly.”
Dave Torbenson, general manager at Mankato Golf Club, said it’s easier to impose restrictions at his course because it has a more defined and constant membership, with fewer cash transactions. The course was very busy for the first two days, and he said the members were responsible in their social-distancing protocol.
“I think with the processes we set up, the members did a good job,” Torbenson said. “Everything went very well (last weekend).”
