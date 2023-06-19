MANKATO — Alex Goettl will always remember getting some revenge on the Texas A&M Commerce football team in the 2019 NCAA playoffs.
There's also that week in Texas, preparing for the national championship game against West Florida just a couple weeks later.
But as time passes, what happened on the field isn't the most important memory.
"That was such a remarkable year," said Alex Goettl, who was a senior linebacker on the 2019 Mavericks. "There's so many good memories. We came up short, but we had a lot to be proud of. Those are friendships that I still have, and it's great to see those guys again."
Goettl was one of 145 golfers who participated in the annual Minnesota State Touchdown Club fundraiser Monday at Mankato Golf Club. There were 40 former players in the field.
"It's a great opportunity to raise some funds, and it's great to see all the alumni who come back," Minnesota State football coach Todd Hoffner said. "This has really become a great community event."
Goettl was grouped with former teammates Ryan Schlichte, Zach Robertson, Ian Pribyl and Cade Johnson on Monday, having more fun laughing at each other's golf skills than admiring their own shots.
It was Goettl's first time participating in the Touchdown Club fundraiser.
"It's awesome that we can all get together and catch up," he said. "Everyone's busy with their jobs and careers, and it's great that we can all take one day and do this."
Schlichte is now the offensive coordinator at Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference rival Northern State, so it might seem odd that he's back in his hometown, supporting the Mavericks.
But it was only four years ago that he was leading the Mavericks' offense onto the field at Blakeslee Stadium, guiding the team to another victory.
"We all have different memories from when we played (at Minnesota State)," Schlichte said. "We only get together two, three times a year so it's nice to check in with everyone, ask about kids and jobs and hear their funny stories."
Schlichte said the golf comes second, but it does get pretty competitive on the course and in the clubhouse afterward.
"There's not too many pickup football games for us anymore," he said. "We're all athletes, and we all want to compete. This is something we can do and still compete."
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.