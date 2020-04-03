As the temperature rose this week, so did the volume of phone calls at Terrace View Golf Course.
“It’s a little wet out there,” said Blaine Grunzke, who helps to manage Terrace View. “If we would have had another day (like Monday and Tuesday), we probably would have been ready to open.
“The phones are ringing off the hook. Everyone is getting anxious and ready to start the season.”
Gov. Tim Walz included golf courses when he ordered that non-essential businesses would be closed as Minnesota tries to mitigate the effects of the coronavirus, but last week, he mentioned that he would consider allowing golf courses to open sooner, possibly with restrictions to limit contact between the golfers.
He reiterated that position Thursday, saying he was working with staff regarding several outdoor activities.
A few golf courses in the state had already opened with some restrictions, which included on-line payments, more space between groups and no contact with pins. Bars, pro shops and other gathering spots at the golf course will likely remain closed.
Brittany Linder, co-owner of Terrace View and Minneopa Golf Club, said after two poor springs, she was excited about the nice weather in March. They had considered opening the driving range for a day but didn’t, realizing that shortly, the operation would have been shut down for community health reasons.
“We were really excited about getting everything going,” Linder said. “We were really pushing our dual membership, and we were ready to go. But everybody’s safety and health remains the most important thing.”
Last year, Terrace View opened on May 2. In 2017, the driving range opened on March 31, with the course following on April 6. The course would be open now if the governor hadn’t ordered the stay-at-home policy.
“We’re doing our best,” Linder said. “A lot of people want to get outside, for their mental and physical well-being. If we could open up, that would be fantastic.”
Dave Torbenson, general manager at Mankato Golf Club, said he could have the course open within 24 hours of an announcement by the governor. Course workers are not allowed to be on the course during this stay-at-home period, but he said the turf has come through the winter very well.
“All the golf courses in Minnesota are doing what they can do to get ready,” Torbenson said. “Every day, we’re waiting for the governor to make some announcement and give us some direction.”
He said there are other social-distancing guidelines that could be in place when the course opens. There will likely be no holes in the green, instead using an upside cup that will keep the ball above ground. There will probably be no benches, ballwashers or bunker rakes on the course, and it’s not clear if motorized carts will be available.
“We’ve been looking at a lot of social-distancing measures,” Torbenson said. “We just want to make it a safe environment for people can get out and exercise and play some golf.”
