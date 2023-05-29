Joich Gong wants to win again, and the way he sees it, there’s no better placethan returning to Mankato.
“We did a lot of winning back in high school,” he said. “Now, we can take that to the college level, too.”
The 6-foot-2 point guard from Mankato East announced recently that he was transferring to Bethany Lutheran to finish the last two seasons of his college career.
“I really want to play in front of my family and friends again,” Gong said. “I want to play winning basketball again.”
Gong had a successful career with the Cougars, going 76-14 with one state tournament appearance in three seasons. As a senior, he averaged 14.8 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 2.0 steals, helping the Cougars post a 27-2 record, including 22-0 in the Big Nine Conference.
He scored the 1,000th point of his career in his last game, which was a loss to Marshall in the section championship, and he ranks fifth in program history with 273 assists.
Gong has spent the last three seasons at Kirkwood Community College at Cedar Rapids, missing most of the last two seasons with injury. He played with his younger brother Puolrah last season.
“I saw a lot of good basketball at Kirkwood,” Gong said. “I think I learned the game a lot better and got a lot stronger.”
At Bethany, Gong will be reunited with Jax Madson, who he shared the East backcourt with for three seasons before Madson went to Concordia-St. Paul and Gong left for Kirkwood. Madson transferred to Bethany last year, helping the Vikings go 23-5 and qualify for the NCAA tournament.
Former East player Dom Bangu is also transferring to Bethany after spending one season at Riverland Community College and another at Grand View. Once Madson heard his former teammates were looking at Bethany, he was happy to be a salesman. Coach Pat Garvin even reached out for Madson’s help.
“We had a good starting five last year, but we needed some depth,” said Madson, who was the second-leading scorer at Bethany last season, averaging 14.1 points. “We had a good year, but we didn’t finish it the way we wanted to.
“I was super excited when (Gong) said he was coming to Bethany. When we left East, I always hoped in the back of my mind that maybe we would play together again, but I didn’t think it would happen. I’m super pumped.”
Gong has already returned to Mankato and is excited about joining the Bethany program, which has the majority of its players returning.
“I like the way Garvin coaches, and he’s done a lot of winning at Bethany,” Gong said. “That’s why I made the decision to come to Bethany.”
