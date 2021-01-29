The Mankato East boys basketball team is young, with little experience returning.
But tough games like Friday’s against Red Wing should help the team grow.
“I like the way the schedule has gone,” East coach Joe Madson said. “These guys have been able to get some confidence.”
East, the only undefeated team in the conference, got 22 second-half points from Poulrah Gong to survive an upset bid from winless Red Wing, surviving 59-53 in a Big Nine Conference boys basketball game Friday at the East gym.
So far, East has played the five teams at the bottom of the Big Nine, averaging 72.3 points per game with a winning margin at 31.0 points.
The schedule gets tougher in the next two weeks with games against Winona, Austin, Northfield and Mankato West, each of which was 3-1 before Friday’s action.
“For the first time in a long time, we’re not going to be the favorites in some of these games,” Madson said. “It’s fun to coach these guys. They listen and respond.”
Red Wing’s patient, methodical offense was trouble for East in the first half. A couple of 3-pointers put the Wingers up 14-7 after seven minutes.
Sean Clements’ three-point play fueled a 7-0 run to tie the game, but Red Wing hit a couple more 3-pointers as the lead went back to 22-17. B.J. Omot’s second 3-pointer of the half kept East within 24-19 at halftime.
“We were ready for it, but they executed better than us,” Madson said. “We were a step behind defensively. Give them credit. They played hard.”
The Cougars fell down 10 early in the second half before Poulrah Gong got going. He scored six straight points, including a dunk, to get within 29-28. The Cougars’ first lead came at 32-31 on B.J. Omot’s layup on an assist from Gong.
Gong’s three-point play put East on top 40-35 with 10 minutes to play, and the lead was 10 with just 3:20 to go. But the Wingers reeled off seven straight to make it a one-possession game in the final two minutes.
But the Cougars caused nine second-half turnovers and converted enough free throws to secure the victory.
“Once we started scoring, our defense got better,” Madson said. “We were a step quicker, we got the deflections and steals. We started doing all the things we had practiced.”
Gong ended up with 24 points, three rebounds, three assists and three steals. Omot had 16 points, seven rebounds and four steals, and Sean Clement scored 10 points.
East (5-0) hosts Winona on Tuesday.
