Mankato, MN (56001)

Today

Light freezing rain in the morning...changing over to snow showers later. Temps nearly steady in the low to mid 30s. Winds E at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of precip 60%. Snow and ice accumulations less than one inch..

Tonight

Occasional snow showers. Low 27F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of snow 60%. About one inch of snow expected.