FORT MYERS, FLA. — Marwin González hit his first home run and had a two-run double, and Miguel Sanó hit his first homer as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 in a spring training game on Tuesday.

Randy Dobnak, in line for the fifth spot in the rotation, allowed one hit in three shutout innings. Closer Taylor Rogers struck out two in a scoreless inning.

Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens, hit his first homer for Detroit.

 

