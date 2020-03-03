FORT MYERS, FLA. — Marwin González hit his first home run and had a two-run double, and Miguel Sanó hit his first homer as the Minnesota Twins defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1 in a spring training game on Tuesday.
Randy Dobnak, in line for the fifth spot in the rotation, allowed one hit in three shutout innings. Closer Taylor Rogers struck out two in a scoreless inning.
Kody Clemens, a son of Roger Clemens, hit his first homer for Detroit.
