MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State men’s hockey coach Mike Hastings got the start he wanted from his team, but when that didn’t turn into an early lead, there was trouble.
“I thought we played a really good first 15 minutes, but then we turned the puck over a couple of times and then they had all the momentum,” he said. “They found a way to get the early lead, and we were kind of chasing it the rest of the night.”
The Gophers scored a pair of goals in the fourth quarter to defeat the Mavericks 4-1 in a nonconference game Friday at Mariucci Arena. It was the season-opener for the Mavericks, while the Gophers already had two wins from last weekend.
Jimmy Snuggerud scored three goals for the Gophers, who added an empty-net goal in the final minutes.
“It was a big game of momentum,” Hastings said. “After 15 minutes, they only had two shots on goal, but then they found a way to get one.
“It’s hard to score goals at this level; you have to pay a big price. We weren’t quite good enough (in close). They won the special teams battle, and that can be the difference when you play really good teams.”
The Mavericks, who ended the Gophers season in the national tournament the previous two seasons, trailed 2-0 in the second period and appeared to cut the deficit in half on a goal by Akito Hirose, but it was overturned for goaltender interference.
Minnesota State made it 2-1 early in the third period on a goal by Jake Livingstone, with assists to Hirose and David Silye, but Snuggerud completed the hat trick a few minutes later.
Minnesota owned a 25-19 advantage in shots on goal. Keenan Rancier, who was making his second career start, finished with 21 stops for the Mavericks.
The teams play again Saturday at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, starting at 6:07 p.m.
“It seems like forever since we’ve played at home,” Hastings said. “We’ve got to defend our home ice, but it won’t be easy. (Minnesota) will be hungry.”
