MINNEAPOLIS — Minnesota State scored first, but Minnesota scored the last four goals to win 4-1 in an WCHA women’s hockey game Friday at Ridder Arena.
Kennedy Bobyck put the Mavericks on the board at 13:22 of the first period, with assists from Alexis Paddington and Shelbi Guttormson.
Alexa Berg made 37 saves for the Mavericks, who had 25 shots on goal.
The Mavericks (7-8-0, 5-8-0 in WCHA) and Gophers play again today at Mayo Clinic Health System Event Center, starting at 2 p.m.
