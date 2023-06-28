Mikey Gottschalk has spent the last three summers playing baseball in the Northwoods League, but his time with the Mankato MoonDogs will end Saturday.
“The Northwoods League is good for young players to develop, get some innings, get some at-bats,” Gottschalk said. “I’m one of the older guys now, but I’m still trying to develop my game and get seen.”
Gottschalk was on a first-half contract with the MoonDogs, trying his best to attract professional scouts. He’s played in 48 games over three seasons with the MoonDogs, and this was his most productive stint.
He’s batting .265 with three doubles and two home runs, and he’s drawn 18 walks to raise his on-base percentage to .464.
“He’s never going to be a 10, 15 homer guy,” MoonDogs manager Danny Kneeland said. “But he puts the ball in play, he has good speed and he takes walks. Every pitch, he’s locked in. He doesn’t give away at-bats. He’s unbelievable defensively.”
Gottschalk’s strength is defense, with the ability to play anywhere in the infield. He played third base at Minnesota State last spring, but he’s played more at shortstop this summer.
“I’m most comfortable at shortstop,” he said.
The left-handed batting infielder has played in 134 games over the last three seasons at Minnesota State, with a career batting average of .314 and 89 RBIs.
The Mavericks were 121-37 in his three seasons, including 43-18 last season and getting within one victory of advancing to the Division II World Series.
“It was a little bit of a Cinderella story,” he said. “We overcame a lot of adversity and got on a roll. We had a lot of new guys, and we came up one game short.
“We’ve won a lot of games (at Minnesota State) and a lot of playoff games.”
Gottschalk still has one year of college eligibility remaining, and he’s entered the transfer portal to see if there are any options, other than returning to Minnesota State.
“I want to play (Division I) baseball,” he said. “It gives me a better opportunity to play pro ball.
“I need to add some size and continue to be consistent in the box. Defense is my strength, and I just need to keep getting on base.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.