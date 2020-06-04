Any way you look at it, the class of 2020 has gotten a raw deal.
Sports, school events, final months with friends ... those are just some of the things graduating seniors have missed out on this spring.
For many athletes, careers ended prematurely because of COVID-19. However, for others, athletics will continue as part of the college experience.
Graduating seniors making the transition to college athletics have a lot to deal with under normal circumstances, but with COVID-19 thrown into the equation, their mental toughness will be just as important as their physical abilities.
“It’s hard to stay motivated to go on runs and keep shooting in my driveway. You never actually know when you’re going to step on a court,” St. Peter senior Sarah Conlon said. “I’m trying to stay positive and hope that I get a normalish freshman year and season.”
For Conlon, that freshman season will come at Southwest Minnesota State University, where she will play basketball. Conlon said SMSU usually plays games in the Twin Cities on Wednesday nights during the summer, but that has been canceled due to the pandemic.
The Mustangs are currently scheduled to have a team camp in Marshall in July, but the status of that is also unknown.
Despite all the training obstacles that currently exist, Conlon is still looking to improve. ETS Performance, a new fitness center in Mankato, is set to open Tuesday, and Conlon will be participating.
“I don’t know a lot right now,” Conlon said about what she’ll be doing at ETS. “I think we’re going to go three or four times a week for an hour and a half. I think it’s a lot of agility training.”
Mankato West senior Jack Foster knows the transition to Division l football at Brown University will be a challenge on several levels. The players will be bigger and stronger, and the game will be faster.
Most importantly, the game also takes a mental jump, especially when you play quarterback.
“The college offense is a lot more complex. The terminology and the style are different,” Foster said. “Every coach is pushing getting faster and getting stronger, but they’ve been pushing the playbook.”
There is no summer football camp for incoming freshmen at Brown, so Foster is slated to arrive when official practice begins. He’s unsure exactly where he sits on the depth chart, but that doesn’t matter when it comes to his preparation.
Along with studying the playbook, Foster has been throwing passes to stay sharp and watching film.
“If I can learn the playbook and prove that I can compete at that level, I think I have a shot to do some good,” he said.
Mankato East’s Jax Madson wasn’t supposed to finish his senior season in the Section 2AAA championship at Gustavus Adolphus.
That final game was supposed to come at Target Center, and if you got a chance to watch the Cougars blow through the Big Nine over the winter ... you know they were more than capable of a deep state tournament run.
But they lost that night to Marshall in front of a packed house, and there hasn’t been fans at sporting events since. Even if the Cougars had won, they wouldn’t have gotten to play in the state tournament because of COVID-19, but that hasn’t made it any easier for East’s all-time leading scorer.
“That wasn’t my best game,” Madson said of the section final. “I know I can become a better player. Everybody’s going to be stronger and faster at the next level. You’ve got to keep putting in the work.”
Madson will play college basketball at Concordia-St. Paul under former Bethany Lutheran coach Matt Fletcher. He expects to be on campus for workouts later this summer if possible, but he has been doing fine on his own training.
Runs and hill workouts are done regularly to build stamina, while weights in the home gym have allowed him to get stronger. When it comes to shooting, it’s been like the old days, as Madson has been able to shoot outside with his dad and brother.
Foster, Madson, Conlon and other freshman college athletes will continue to face plenty of uncertainty in the coming months. But the same skills that got them to this point will see them through that uncertainty.
“It’s not really in my control,” Foster said of the uncertainty. “Whatever Brown decides to do, they’re going to make the right decision.”
