Grand Valley State didn't really need any extra motivation.
The Lakers, after all, were the Division II runners-up last year, as well as in 2016, and, between 2009 and 2015 they won five national championships.
They expected to be in next week's women's soccer Final Four.
But there's one blemish on their record this season, a loss to Minnesota State back on Sept. 15.
"That added fuel to the fire," junior Ava Cook said. "Everyone had that loss in the back of their mind."
In a rematch Sunday afternoon at on Scheels Field inside the new Maverick All-Sports Dome, No. 2 Grand Valley State got its revenge, defeating the Mavericks 5-2 in the quarterfinals of the NCAA tournament.
Cook had a hat trick for the Lakers, and Riko Sagara scored two goals.
Grand Valley State has surrendered just six goals all season, three to the Mavericks — two on Sunday and one in that 1-0 loss in its fourth game of the season.
"They're a machine," MSU coach Brian Bahl said. "They're a fantastic team."
The Lakers dominated the first half, going up 3-0 while out-attempting the Mavericks 18-3.
Cook scored the first two goals. The first, in the game's 14th minute, was a bomb from the top of the box that goalkeeper Alexa Rabune got her hands on but wasn't strong enough to keep out. On the second, in the 32nd minute, she showed off a nifty spin move in the right side of the box and booted it by Rabune at near post.
Sagara chipped a shot over Rabune in the 39th minute.
"They're just so dynamic — everywhere on the field," Bahl said. "We're dynamic in spots, but they're dynamic and have excellent athletes everywhere. No one's been able to stay with them this year. We did early in the year, but they're just a fine-tuned machine."
Sagara made it 4-0, burying a free kick, less than three minutes into the second half.
The Mavericks didn't wither away, though.
In a span of 32 seconds midway through the second half, Minnesota State cut the deficit in half with senior midfielder Alesha Duccini heading in back-to-back corner kicks from Brynn Desens.
"Honestly, the first one, I just jumped up for," Duccini said. "We got a little momentum from that and fought to get another goal from there. ... But Grand Valley is such a powerhouse. They're an amazing team."
Desens, a sophomore forward, broke Minnesota State's single-season assist record on Duccini's first goal and finished the year with 16 saves.
"I'm really proud of our kids, how they competed. They never quit," Bahl said. "We made it interesting in the second half. It was a lot of fun. We had a never-give-up mentality. We kept grinding and trying to find a way."
Minnesota State kept pushing, but Lakers goalkeeper Jessica Radice made one of her five saves on an open look by Jenny Vetter, and the Mavericks failed to connect on another corner kick.
"At halftime we told ourselves to pick our heads up," Duccini said. "We've come back before."
But with 11:15 remaining in the game, Cook, who had been subbed out, returned to the game and scored her third goal, squashing the Mavericks' rally.
"Everyone who stepped on the field knew the mindset needed to be changed," Cook said. "I took it to heart personally."
Grand Valley State (23-1-0) advances to the national semifinals, which will take place on Thursday at Pittsburgh.
Bahl said he told his team whoever won Sunday's game would win the national championship.
"I think Brian did one of the best coaching jobs in the country this year," Lakers coach Jeff Hosler said. "The way they responded after losing (Dakota Wendell to injury), I don't know if anyone did a better job in the country. They way they responded to win their conference tournament and get the No. 1 seed in their region, they never lost their sense of belief. They never quit."
Rabune, a senior, made eight saves in her final game. Senior defender Taylor Kenealy played in her 91st match, setting a team record.
The Mavericks finished the season 19-4-1, getting to the national quarterfinals for the second time in school history, the first since 2012.
"Most of all, I'm just proud of these girls, getting to the Elite Eight for the first time in my time here," Duccini said. "Huge props to this team. Every girl on this team is amazing. We've got to be proud of what we've done this year."
