MANKATO — Pitching and defense. That was going to be the strength of the St. Peter baseball team this season.
It certainly was in Wednesday's Section 2AAA game against Mankato West at Bowyer Field.
"The last three weeks, I think we're 10-1, and most of those games have been one- or two-run games," St. Peter coach Kurt Moelter said. "Pitching depth has been our strength, and tonight our defense was amazing."
Junior Kaeden Guida pitched a four-hitter as the fifth-seeded Saints topped No. 4 Mankato West 2-0. Guida walked two and struck out four to silence the Scarlets.
The Scarlets didn't have many scoring opportunities, but when they did, the St. Peter defense made the plays.
In the fifth inning, third baseman Maxwell Brown made a diving stop on a grounder and made the throw to first from his knees for the third out.
In the sixth, after West got the leadoff batter on, Guida made a nice play on a push bunt to get the force play at second. The next batter sent a grounder up the middle, but shortstop Drew Simonette made a diving stop to get the force play.
The Saints scored both runs in the fourth inning. Sam Moelter walked and went to third on a single by Simonette, who took second on an outfield bobble. Guida followed by lunging at a pitch and lining it up the middle to score both runners.
"It felt amazing," Guida said. "When I saw it going up the middle and nobody was going to get it, I knew both guys would score and we had the early lead. It gave me so much confidence that I could just throw strikes and our defense would shut the door."
Guida finished the complete game, getting a 1-2-3 inning in the bottom of the seventh to advance his team.
"Just throw strikes and let them hit it," Guida said. "I know the defense will make plays. That's what I try to do."
Simonette was the only St. Peter player with two hits.
Wilson Magers had two hits for the Scarlets. Zach Benson pitched a complete game, giving up two earned runs on seven hits with one walk and two strikeouts.
West plays an elimination game against Worthington at 2 p.m. Saturday at Mueller Park in New Ulm. The winner plays again at 5 p.m.
St. Peter (13-7) takes on No. 1 seed New Prague at 11 a.m. Saturday at Johnson Park, with the winner getting the rest of the day off while the loser will play again at 5 p.m. St. Peter lost to New Prague 3-0 two weeks ago.
"This group of seniors and juniors has done a great job of getting everybody believing in themselves," coach Moelter said. "Last year, we probably would have figured West would come back and beat us, but today, we played a great game. That's a good team we just beat."
