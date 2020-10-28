MANKATO — Nate Gunn has seen video of touchdown runs by Mankato West backs Owen Johnson and Wyatt Block on Saturday night. He saw the two Scarlets running over defenders and breaking tackles, then celebrating a punishing run.
The wry smile on his face and the twinkle in his eye told it all: He liked what he saw.
“They’re both good backs,” Gunn said. “Good size, coachable, good speed. They’re both going to be really good college running backs. I know all the Northern Sun (Intercollegiate Conference) programs are looking at them. Whoever gets them is getting a real-deal running back.”
That’s quite an endorsement from someone who knows how to be a college running back. Gunn, the former record-breaking running back at Minnesota State, has joined the West football staff, coaching the running backs.
“I have a lot of great memories, and this game has given a lot of blessings to my life,” Gunn said. “I’m trying to give back to the game and give these kids the same opportunity to make great memories.”
Gunn is the most prolific running back in Minnesota State history, rushing for 4,922 yards and 65 touchdowns over the last three seasons. His physical running style led to the three top single-season rushing totals at Minnesota State, with a record 1,705 yards in 2018, and he scored a program-record 31 touchdowns last season as the Mavericks advanced to the national championship game.
He graduated in December and took a job selling medical devices, but he always wanted to get into coaching. He thought it might be on a college staff, but with the help of former Minnesota State teammate Ryan Schlichte, a West alum, he got hooked up with Scarlets coach J.J. Helget.
“Nate is a hard worker,” Helget said. “A lot of the older players respect him for what he did at MSU, and the younger kids are starting to be drawn to him. He brings energy. I’m super excited that he reached out to us.”
Gunn is using the knowledge he gained from Minnesota State running backs coach David Cunningham, who identified Gunn’s weakness and worked to make those things better.
Then Gunn works on the other aspects of being a good running back: keep your eyes up, be patient, shoulders square, hit the hole hard, ball tight against the chest, find open field and run hard.
Johnson, a senior, had followed Gunn’s career at Minnesota State, watching him run up and down the field at Blakeslee Stadium, so there was instant credibility. When he offers advice, the West running backs listen.
“I knew he ran hard and was very talented,” Johnson said. “He watches us and fixes our mistakes. He’s been a huge addition to our team.”
Gunn hasn’t had any trouble relating to the high-school players. It’s not unusual for great athletes to have trouble communicating how they achieved their success to others, but Gunn has been able to fit in, enjoying his role mentoring the present and future of West running backs.
“I wanted to stay around the game,” Gunn said. “I like working with these guys and helping them put it all together.”
