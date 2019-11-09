The Free Press
SIOUX FALLS, S.D. — Running back Nate Gunn set a single-game school record, scoring six touchdowns on Saturday, and the Minnesota State football team clinched the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference championship outright with a 42-39 victory over Sioux Falls.
Gunn carried the ball 29 times for 254 yards as the No. 4 Mavericks stayed undefeated at 10-0.
Gunn’s rushing total was the second-highest total of his career.
While winning is nothing new for the Mavericks this season, playing in a close game was.
Minnesota State had outscored its opponents 422-77 going into Saturday’s game and had won each game by at least 14 points.
It looked like the Mavericks might be on their way to another blowout early.
They stopped the Cougars on the opening drive of the game, and then immediately scored on a 1-yard rush from Gunn on the ensuing possession.
After Gunn’s second touchdown made it 14-3 early in the second quarter, the Cougars scored two straight touchdowns to take a 17-14 lead at halftime. It was the first time MSU has trailed in a game since the second quarter in Week 2 against Augustana.
The two teams traded third-quarter touchdowns, with Gunn scoring twice — from 11 and 32 yards out — and the Mavericks led 28-24 with one minute left in the third quarter.
Gunn scored his fifth TD with 12:24 remaining in the fourth to put MSU up 35-24.
Sioux Falls wouldn’t go away, pulling within three points on a touchdown and two-point conversion a little more than 4 minutes later.
Gunn scored again with 5:33 to play, making it 42-32 on Luke Williams’ sixth PAT.
The Cougars tacked on the final score late, with 2:19 to play, but it wasn’t enough, as the Mavericks recovered the ensuing onside kick and ran out the clock from there.
Ryan Schlichte went 10 of 16 passing for 156 yards. He also added 46 yards on the ground. Justin Arnold made five catches for 82 yards. Shane Zylstra finished with three grabs for 44 yards.
Brayden Thomas and Jack Leuis led the Mavericks on defense with seven tackles each.
Minnesota State had 488 yards of offense, with 322 coming on the ground. The Cougars finished with 371 yards. The Mavericks also went 8 for 13 on third down.
Cougars quarterback Caden Walters was 16 of 25 for 263 yards and four touchdowns, two to Karnell Collier. Walters also rushed for 57 yards and a score.
The Mavericks, who have won now 34 consecutive NSIC games, will close out the regular season at noon Saturday at Upper Iowa.
