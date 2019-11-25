MANKATO — Minnesota senior running back Nate Gunn has been named a Super Region 4 finalist for the Harlon Hill Award.
The Harlon Hill Trophy is given annually to the top performer in Division II. Thirty-six athletes, including 12 from Super Region 4, have been named to regional ballots, with two players from each region advancing to the national ballot.
Gunn, the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference offensive player of the year, rushed for 1,309 yards and 21 touchdowns. He rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season, including a season-high 254 yards and a career-high six touchdown carries against Sioux Falls.
Gunn is Minnesota State’s all-time leader in carries (787), rushing yards (4,564) and rushing touchdowns (55). He has rushed for more than 1,300 yards in all three of his seasons with the Mavericks, including a school record 1,705 yards in 2018.
Minnesota State will host Colorado State-Pueblo in the second round of the NCAA tournament Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
