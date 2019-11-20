The Free Press
MANKATO — Minnesota State’s senior running back Nate Gunn has been named the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference offensive player of the year, it was announced Wednesday.
Gunn was one of several Mavericks players who received Northern Sun honors. Junior linebacker Jack Leius was named the defensive newcomer of the year, and defensive coordinator Jim Glogowski was named the top assistant coach.
Gunn leads Minnesota State in rushing with with 1,309 rushing yards and 21 touchdowns. He has rushed for has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games this season, including a season-high 254 yards and six touchdowns in the late-season win against Sioux Falls. Gunn is the only Minnesota State running back to rush for more than 1,000 yards in three seasons, and he holds team records with 4,564 yards and 55 touchdowns in his career.
Leius, who transferred here from the University of Minnesota, started all 11 games and ranks second on the team with 47 tackles. He is also second with 7.0 tackles for loss, and he’s also intercepted two passes.
Glogowski, in his fourth season as the Mavericks’ defensive coordinator, has coached a defense ranks No. 1 in Division II in both points per game (12.5) and total yards allowed (233.2). Minnesota State also ranks fifth in rushing defense, yielding 65.3 yards per game.
Gunn, senior tackle Evan Heim, sophomore tackle Jared Gossen, senior tight end Tyler Schmidt and senior receiver Shane Zylstra were named to the Northern Sun’s first-team offense, while senior cornerback Jack Curtis and senior linebacker Zach Robertson were selected for the first-team defense.
Sophomore guard Hunter Toppel, junior guard Carter Dowdle, senior receiver Justin Arnold, senior cornerback Parrish Marrow, junior safety Cole Schroedermeier, junior defensive tackle Michael Buetow DL, junior defensive end Brayden Thomas and senior linebacker Alex Goettl were named to the second team.
Senior quarterback Ryan Schlichte, senior defensive end Jordan Bergren, junior cornerback Ty’Shonan Brooks, junior quarterback J.D. Ekowa and junior safety Cade Johnson each received honorable mention.
The Northern Sun coach of the year was given to Augustana’s Jerry Olszewski. The defensive player of the year went to Concordia-St. Paul lineman Chris Garrett, and the offensive newcomer was Minot State’s Ali Mohamed.
The Mavericks, seeded No. 1 in Super Region 4, have a bye in the opening round of the NCAA playoffs Saturday and will host the winner of a game between Colorado State-Pueblo and Augustana on Saturday, Nov. 30, at 1 p.m. at Blakeslee Stadium.
