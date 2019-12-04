MANKATO — Minnesota State senior running back Nate Gunn has been named one of eight finalists for the Harlon Hill Trophy, which is given to the Division II player of the year.
This season, Gunn has rushed for 1,383 yards and 23 touchdowns, which is a team record. He has rushed for more than 100 yards in seven games, including a season-high 254 yards against Sioux Falls, when he set a team record with six touchdowns. Earlier this week, Gunn was named to the All-America first-team.
Gunn is the fourth Mavericks player to advance to the national ballot, joining Jamie Pass (1993), Josh Nelsen (1994) and Jon Wolf (2013).
The Harlon Hill winner will be announced Dec. 20.
Other finalists are defensive end Jaquan Artis of Lenoir-Rhyne, quarterback Brook Bolles of Central Missouri, running back Cole Chancey of Harding, receiver Zimari Manning of Tarleton State, running back Jaleel McLaughlin of Notre Dame (Ohio), quarterback Roland Rivers III of Slippery Rock and quarterback Rogan Wells of Valdosta State.
Minnesota State hosts Texas A&M-Commerce in the third round of the NCAA playoffs at noon Saturday.
