MANKATO -- Minnesota State running back Nate Gunn has been named the offensive player of the week in the Northern Sun Intercollegiate Conference.
The 6-foot-2, 220-pound senior from Minooka, Illinois, rushed 31 times for 242 yards and three touchdowns as the Mavericks opened the season Saturday with a 38-23 victory at Southwest Minnesota State. The 242 yards was the second-best single-game total of his three-season career.
Gunn has rushed for at least 100 yards in 20 of 26 games at Minnesota State, and this was his third 200-yard game.
In his career, Gunn has 632 carries for 3,497 yards and 37 touchdown rushes. Connor Thomas (2012-15) holds the team records with 756 attempts, 3,850 yards and 40 touchdown rushes.
Minnesota State (1-0) plays Augustana at 6 p.m. Saturday at Blakeslee Stadium.
