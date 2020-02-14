ST. CLOUD — Molly McHugh had a goal and an assist to lead the fifth-ranked Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team to a 4-1 MIAC victory over St. Benedict on Friday.
The Gusties outshot the Blazers 48-20.
Clara Billings gave Gustavus a 1-0 lead in the second period. Hailey Holland, McHugh and Amelia Vosen scored in the third. Goalie Emilia Helms-Leslie made 19 saves.
Gustavus (16-3-2, 12-1-2 in MIAC) and St. Benedict play at 2 p.m. today in St. Peter.
