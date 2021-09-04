Tommy Bigaouette came back for a fifth season at Gustavus Adolphus.
Zach Jakes will likely stay around next year to take advantage of the NCAA rule granting an extra season of competition for those athletes that lost last year because of the pandemic.
For both Mankato West grads, the reason was simple: You only get so many days to play football.
“I know what’s going to happen in the next part of my life,” said Bigaouette, a starting tackle. “I have the rest of my life to work at a job; you only get so many chances to play football.”
The Gusties open the season on Saturday night with a nonconference game against Buena Vista at Storm Lake, Iowa. Gustavus was 7-3, finishing fourth in the MIAC at 5-3, in 2019, and like almost every other Division III program, was shut down last year.
“Any time you’ve been away for as long as we have, you get nervous,” Gustavus coach Pete Haugen said. “But I thought we handled the time off very well, used it as a time to grow and make the most of that opportunity. Hopefully, that was a once-in-a-lifetime thing.”
The Gusties’ offense got a big boost when quarterback Michael Veldman decided to return for his fifth season. He was the only quarterback in Division III to throw at least three touchdown passes in all 10 games in 2019.
He already holds the program record with 78 touchdown passes in his career, setting a single-season record with 39 touchdown passes in 2019. In 29 games at Gustavus, Veldman also ranks third in pass yards (8,084) and completions (584), with a good chance of breaking those records this season.
“Michael has seen a lot of things, and to bring him back, that feels good,” Haugen said. “But for us to do the things we want to do, we have to be balanced on offense.”
Veldman will benefit from the return of a veteran offensive line and top running back David Peal, who scored 12 touchdowns in 2019.
“Last year was pretty tough, with nothing happening, but the coaches kept us in the right state of mind,” Bigaouette said. “I’m glad everything worked out, and we’re ready to play.”
Jakes, an all-MIAC player who led conference defensive linemen with 53 tackles, is a senior, but he plans to come back again next fall to get his final season of eligibility.
“It’s a pretty cool opportunity,” Jakes said. “You only get so many days to play football so I’m definitely considering it.”
Defensive back Kaleb Scott was an all-conference selection in 2019, and seniors Ezekiel Sundberg and Austin Fest return in the secondary.
“We want to see the defense be aggressive and play fast,” Haugen said. “It all starts with Zach. He’s the tone setter.”
After not playing a game in nearly two years, the Gusties are excited to get things started. Jakes thinks that the way the team practiced and worked through the pandemic will pay off on the field this season.
“We attacked the time off, and we used that to get better,” he said. “I’m definitely excited to get after it; everybody is really excited to get after it. We’re very blessed to get this opportunity to play.”
New format
With the addition of St. Scholastica and Macalester, the MIAC will now play football in divisions.
The Northwoods Division will consist of Gustavus, Carleton, St. John’s, St. Olaf College and St. Scholastica. The Skyline Division will be comprised of Augsburg, Bethel, Concordia, Hamline and Macalester.
Each team will play an eight-game conference schedule. Teams will play an eight-game conference schedule with four “in-division” games and three “crossover” games.
The final week of the regular season will be “championship week,” where the teams, ranked 1 to 5 in each division based on the results of in-division games, will match up with the corresponding seed in the other division for a “playoff” game. The winner of the game between the top seeds will receive the MIAC’s automatic qualifier to the NCAA playoffs.
Teams from the Skyline Division will host championship week games this season, with the Northwoods Division hosting in 2022.
Gustavus’ schedule begins with nonconference games at Buena Vista and at home against Wartburg on Sept. 11.
The homecoming game is Sept. 25 against Concordia, followed by at Bethel on Oct. 2, at St. Scholastica on Oct. 9, at home against Hamline on Oct. 16, at home against St. John’s on Oct. 23, at Carleton on Oct. 30 and at home against St. Olaf on Nov. 6. The championship week game on Nov. 13 will be determined later.
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.