Gustavus football dumps Carleton
ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus stretched its winning streak to four, defeating Carleton 55-28 in an MIAC football game Saturday at Hollingsworth Field.
Michael Veldman completed 19 of 23 passes for 281 yards and three touchdowns. Brice Panning had 10 catches for 164 yards and a pair of touchdowns, giving him 15 for the season, which is tied for the lead in Division III and just two short of a team record.
Josh Kirk also had a touchdown reception.
David Peal was the leading rusher with 15 carries for 145 yards, while Dalton Thelen had seven for 122 yards. This was the first time since 2012 that Gustavus had two 100-yard rushers in the same game.
The Gusties had 669 yards of offense.
Austin Fest and Max Kahn each had six tackles, with Fest also grabbing an interception. Matthew Montplaisir added five tackles.
Gustavus (6-2, 4-2 in MIAC) plays at St. Thomas on Saturday.
The Free Press
