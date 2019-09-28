A resilient Gustavus Adolphus football team’s spirited Homecoming effort fell a two-point conversion short Saturday afternoon as No. 13-ranked Bethel eked out an entertaining 35-33 MIAC win at Hollingsworth Field.
Gustavus, which had a botched PAT snap after taking a 27-21 lead on senior Michael Veldman’s 6-yard TD toss to senior tight end Brayton Finch with 9:09 remaining, closed the margin to two points when senior wide receiver Brice Panning snagged a spectacular 9-yard TD reception from Veldman with 17 seconds to go. The back-peddling Panning made a leaping catch as he tumbled into the end zone.
“It was a super fun game to play in,” said Panning, who ended up with nine catches for 122 yards and two scores. “We didn’t really get our timing down offensively in the first half, but we started executing like we wanted to in the second half. Michael gave me a chance to make a play and I guess I made a great play.
“It was probably the best catch I’ve ever made, but give credit to everybody else that made it work for me. I think we showed today that we can play with the best teams in the conference and that we’re never out of a game. We learned that we’re resilient and can win these type of games. ... We just came up a little bit short at the end.”
Veldman, who finished 22 of 41 for 269 yards with four touchdowns and as many interceptions, sailed a pass a bit high over the middle on the two-point attempt while under heavy pressure.
“We had run a similar play earlier and it worked,” Veldman said of final play. “They were flying around and I saw something open, but it closed up and I missed it. These are the games that make you better. We prepared all week and knew it would be a dog fight. We wanted to give the big crowd a show We knew they were going to come out in a man so we wanted to test them over the top.”
Bethel (3-0) dominated the early stages with it’s ball-control offense, taking a 14-0 lead on sophomore quarterback Jaran Roste’s 1-yard keeper and 10-yard scoring strike to Drew Larsen on the second play of the second segment. However, the Royals choice to go for it on a third-and-one from their own 28-yard line moments later turned the fortunes around for the Golden Gusties.
“I was just keying on my guy, knowing we needed to make a statement at that point of the game,” said sophomore defensive back Ezekiel Sundberg, who was credited with the tackle on the play. “Whenever you get a fourth-down stop, it’s going to give the team a boost and produce some momentum. We always talk about responding to adversity. There were a lot of things happening out there so you had to be prepared for everything.”
Gustavus (2-2) trimmed the deficit to 14-7 six plays later when David Peal sliced over the left side from two yards out. The Gusties then traveled 75 yards in eight plays to draw even on Veldman’s 9-yard scoring aerial to Panning with 3:50 left in the third quarter. Veldman’s 21-yard pass to Brady Essig and 16-yard throw to Josh Kirk were the two key plays in the surge.
After Sam Gibas’ 12-yard TD scamper gave Bethel a 21-14 advantage, sophomore running back Dalton Thelen’s nifty 15-yard leaping catch between a pair of Royals’ defenders tied things with 11:18 left. Kirk, who caught four passes for 62 yards, hauled in a 36-yard reception in the drive while Thelen ripped of an 11-yard gain on a left-side sweep.
“It was an entertaining game, no doubt about that,” Gustavus coach Peter Haugen said. “Honestly, it looked like it might get away from us early, but our defense came up with that huge fourth-down defensive stand, and then we went in to score. That kind of settled things down for us, and then our offense got going. It wasn’t a squeaky clean game, but it wes two very good teams playing hard.
“We just turned the ball over too much, even though we have to take some chances with our passing game and we understand that. We’ve got a group of guys who play hard and never quit. We played against a team who has some big-time weapons and we hung in there. ... Our guys believe in each other and as coaches we love coming to work every day.”
Gustavus took its first lead of the contest after a short kickoff was muffed by the Royals and August Raarup recovered at the Bethel 30-yard line. However, the errant snap resulted in a failed converson try and Bethel regained the lead on Roste’s 4-yard TD pass to Larsen. It looked like Roste’s second 1-yard TD run with 4:00 to go would seal the win, but Panning’s beauty capped a 40-point fourth-quarter explosion.
Bethel totaled 361 yards compared to the Gusties’ 322. Gibas rushed 18 times for 112 yards and Roste added 65 yards on 19 totes. Roste was 16 of 21 for 162 yards and two scores. Senior defensive back Jake Krull was in on nine stops for the Gusties while Jake Boykin and Avery Bachman totaled seven tackles apiece.
Gustavus has a bye next week before facing Concordia on October 12 in Moorhead.
“We’ll be ready for the next challenge after the bye, which will allow us to extra time to prepare and get healthy,” Veldman said.
