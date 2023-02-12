Katie McCoy knew she’d have a chance to do big things when she committed to play hockey at Gustavus Adolphus.
Coach Mike Carroll’s record speaks for itself, and there was going to be an opportunity to compete for early playing time between the pipes.
“I kind of got lucky with finding Gustavus,” McCoy said. “They needed a goalie and I came and toured and really liked the community ... I just love the atmosphere.”
Four years later, it’s safe to say McCoy was just the goaltender the Gusties needed.
In an 8-0 victory at Hamline last week, she recorded her 25th career shutout, which makes her the school’s all-time record-holder in the category.
“I was definitely shocked when I heard I broke the record,” McCoy said. “I had no idea.”
It’s easy to see how it could sneak up on her.
While McCoy is a senior who’s logged the majority of the team’s starts since her freshman season, the Gusties haven’t played the normal number of games.
After appearing in 13 games as a freshman and recording seven shutouts, COVID-19 only allowed her to get in five games as a sophomore.
She recorded 10 shutouts in 26 games as a junior, and picked up her eighth shutout in her 21st game this season to break the record.
Twenty-five shutouts in only 65 games is pretty good.
“Since the end of that freshman year, she’s gotten all our big games,” Carroll said. “There were quite a few games where, once we’d done well on the scoreboard, we got the other goalies in.
“She’s been through starting and finishing games, she’s been through getting replaced halfway through — all sorts of different scenarios. That’s a credit to her to stay on that even-keeled approach.”
McCoy has had plenty of help.
The Gusties are 70-12-4 during her career and are closing in on a third Minnesota Intercollegiate Athletic Conference title.
It’s an environment that’s been conducive to shutouts and McCoy has felt the support, especially when she’s closing in on one late in a game.
“They go all out to try to do anything that they can to keep the puck away,” she said. “It’s amazing, they’re so good.”
Added Carroll: “I really think a shutout record like that is a true team award. If you look at how our team has played over that time ... I think it’s truly a team award.”
Carroll said he got some great news earlier this season when McCoy told him she wanted to use her COVID-year to return for a fifth season in 2023-24.
The Gusties fell in the national-championship game in overtime last season, so McCoy will now have two more chances to get that box checked.
Carroll appreciates the shutouts, but in an era of college sports that has been filled with change and uncertainty, McCoy has been a rock.
That consistency in her game and approach is what stands out the most.
“We take things for granted at times,” Carroll said. “(That consistency) is something every coach, every program dreams of having.”
