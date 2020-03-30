ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus junior forward Caleb Anderson was named a Second Team West All-American by the American Hockey Coaches Association.
Anderson was the lone MIAC player to earn All-American honors. He’s also the 38th player in Gustavus history to earn the award and the first since Corey Leivermann in 2014.
A native of Sioux Falls, South Dakota, Anderson led the MIAC with 34 points on 16 goals and 18 assists this season, including 14 goals and 10 assists in 15 conference games. He had five power-play goals and two game-winners.
The Free Press
