ST. PETER — Kate Holton became the 15th player in Gustavus Adolphus volleyball history to reach the 1,000-kill milestone on Wednesday.
Holton, a junior from Rochester, had 16 kills in the Gusties' 25-19, 25-22, 24-26, 25-21 MIAC loss to St. Thomas.
Sarah Elliott added 12 kills, and Hailey Embacher had 18 digs. Kaylyn Johnston had 34 set assists.
Holton also had 16 digs, putting her at 805 for her carer. She is on pace to be the second player in school history to reach 1,000 kills and 1,000 digs. Katie Olstad previously accomplished that.
The Gusties (10-9, 3-2 in MIAC) plays at the Wisconsin-Whitewater Invitational on Friday and Saturday.
