The Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball team finished last season by winning the final regular-season game to claim a berth in the MIAC tournament for the first time in three years.
But through injuries and some inexperience, any momentum has somewhat been lost through the offseason as the Gusties have opened with a pair of nonconference losses.
“The last two games haven’t gone as we intended,” coach Mark Hanson said. “But I still fully intend for us to be a playoff team. I think when we get everyone back, we can challenge anyone in our conference. But we have to learn to challenge everybody on every night.”
Coming off losses to Buena Vista (96-73) and Northwestern (83-71), the Gusties open MIAC play Saturday at home against Macalester. The Gusties were 11-15, 8-12 in the conference, last season, with the top two scorers having graduated.
“We have three guys starting that have played a lot of minutes,” Hanson said. “After that, our experience is still pretty young.”
Three players return with starting experience, led by sophomore Nolan Malo, who averaged 9.9 points and 5.3 rebounds and shot 52.1% from the field as a freshman. Junior Logan Rezac averaged 8.3 points, 4.2 rebounds and 2.0 assists last season, while junior Isaac Douglas averaged 7.7 points and made 30 3-pointers, which was second on the team.
“Isaac and Logan both play with a lot of energy,” Hanson said. “They both have a full year of starting or playing major minutes. Nolan also has had a season to learn what it takes to play college basketball. All three understand what needs to happen in our offense and defense.”
Sophomore point guard Benji Lundberg and sophomore post Jake Guse, a transfer from Minnesota State, have joined the starting lineup in the first two games.
“It was good for Jake to be part of the (Minnesota State) program, physically, but it’s been two years without much game experience. It’s going to take him some time,” Hanson said.
Junior C.J. Woda has returned from a preseason hip injury and has come off the bench to score 17 points in the first two games. Sophomore Marten Morem and junior Pete Lundquist will also get minutes in the post.
Through two games, the Gusties have struggled to score, with 44.5% field goal shooting, including 29.2% from 3-point range and 36 turnovers. The defense has played well, but the turnovers have led to too many easy baskets.
“We’ve had too many turnovers to score at a high rate,” Douglas said. “We’re taking some shots that we shouldn’t, and we’re not taking some shots that we should be taking. Hopefully, we figure it out sooner rather than later.”
Rezac has averaged 17.5 points and 7.0 rebounds in the first games, and Malo has averaged 13.0 points and 5.0 rebounds. Four other players have averaged at least 7.0 points so far.
“I think it’s important to emphasize (to younger players) that this is a yearlong process,” Rezac said. “The first two games aren’t how we’re going to play the rest of the season. We just have to watch film, analyze our mistakes and do what we can to get better.”
It’s been four years since the Gusties had a winning record, and despite two early losses, Hanson and his players feel like the pieces are still in place for a successful season, perhaps challenging for a top spot in the MIAC.
“We all expect to be make the MIAC playoffs and be one of the top teams,” Rezac said. “We expect to compete every game, whether we’re playing one of the top teams or one of the teams that isn’t having much success. We need to have good practices and get as many wins as we can.”
