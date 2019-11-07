MANKATO — Raphael Cattelin and Cole Schwartz each had a hat trick on Thursday as the Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer team defeated St. John’s 6-2 in the MIAC tournament semifinals.
The game was played on artificial turf at the Bethany Lutheran College field due to snow on the Gusties’ field.
The six goals are an MIAC playoff record.
Cattelin also had two assists, and Schwartz had a helper.
Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made six saves, and backup Latham Kleckner made one. Johnnies keeper Payton Spencer stopped seven shots.
Gustavus (16-4) will play St. Thomas at 1 p.m. Saturday at a location to be determined, depending on the conditions of the Gusties’ field.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.