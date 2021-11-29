MANKATO — It doesn’t always have to look like this, but the Gustavus Adolphus men’s basketball team is built to win close, physical games.
“I hope we can grind because that’s what our schedule is,” Gustavus coach Mark Hanson said. “It’s early, and I still think we’re finding ourselves a little bit, but it would be nice if we can grind.”
The Gusties shot just 40.9% from the field, but they had a 49-40 rebounding advantage to slip past Bethany Lutheran 66-62 in a nonconference men’s basketball game Monday at the Sports & Fitness Center. Gustavus had 18 offensive rebounds, many on close-range misses.
“It was good to see us battle, but we need to be more physical in there,” Bethany coach Pat Garvin said. “We did that at times, but we need 40 minutes. We gave up too many offensive rebounds.”
The early pace was fast, though shots weren’t falling. Bethany led 12-7 after six minutes, and Gustavus’ biggest lead of the first half came at 19-16 when Brady Kienitz made a steal at halfcourt and converted the layup, finishing a 12-4 run.
The teams traded baskets for much of the rest of the first half, which ended with Bethany on top at 31-30.
Neither team shot better than 40% in the first half, but Gustavus stayed close with nine offensive rebounds. Bethany was able to hit 4 of 10 from 3-point range to stay ahead.
The second half started much like the first, with neither team able to put together any scoring streaks.
Finally, Gustavus’ Nolan Malo made three straight baskets to put the Gusties on top 49-47 with nine minutes to play.
The Gusties continued to pound the ball inside, and a kickout to Jordan Schommer for a 3-pointer pushed the lead to 62-55 with two minutes to play. Bethany was able to battle back, with Justin Schrupp hitting a corner 3-pointer with 8 seconds to play.
But Peter Lundquist made two free throws to secure the victory.
Schommer finished with 12 points, while Lundquist, Kaleb Feahn and Evan Wieker each scored 10. Nolan Malo had a team-high eight rebounds, and Jake Guse had seven rebounds, with five on the offensive end. Adam Biewen had seven assists, and Lundquist had three blocks.
“We need to have an inside presence because we have four good inside players,” Hanson said. “I think we have enough perimeter players if we share the ball well.”
Bethany shot 35.8% with eight 3-pointers. Schrupp made four 3-pointers and ended up with 20 points, and Hunter Nielsen scored 15 points. Schrupp and Jacob Milinkovich each had eight rebounds.
“I don’t question the fight in our team,” Garvin said. “They played with a lot of heart tonight. We just didn’t make enough winning plays.”
Gustavus (2-3) returns to the MIAC schedule Wednesday with a game at Carleton. Bethany (3-2) hosts Wartburg in a nonconference game Saturday.
