ST. PETER -- Gustavus Adolphus winter sports teams will begin their conference seasons on Saturday, Feb. 6, after the MIAC Presidents’ Council voted to approve a return to competitive athletics.
Basketball, hockey, indoor track and field, and swimming and diving will be permitted to participate in regular-season competition. The MIAC will not host winter sport playoffs or conference postseason championships.
Participation in NCAA championships will be allowed for qualifying teams and individuals.
Spectators will not be allowed at MIAC contests during the winter season.
Carleton and St. Olaf announced previously that there would be no winter sports at those institutions.
The basketball and hockey schedules will consist of seven MIAC contests in a single round-robin format. The team with the best winning percentage, while completing at least 51% of the schedule, will claim the MIAC championship and automatic qualifier to the NCAA Tournament. Teams will have the opportunity to schedule up to four non-conference contests beginning on Jan. 29.
Regular season basketball games will be played at 7 p.m. on Wednesdays and 2 p.m. on Saturdays, with midweek and weekend hockey contests set for 7 p.m., pending facility availability.
Indoor track and field and swimming and diving programs will be able to participate in regular season meets at the discretion of each institution, with no assigned conference schedule.
Gustavus gymnastics, which competes in the WIAC, is finalizing its schedule with its first meet proposed for the last weekend in February. Gymnastics has six proposed meets, running through April 1.
Per the NCAA Division III blanket waiver issued last October, student-athletes may compete up to the established dates of competition maximums without being charged a season of intercollegiate participation during the 2020-21 academic year.
Planning continues for fall- and spring-sport competition.
