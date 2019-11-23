The Free Press
LOUISVILLE, KY. — Tierney Winter, a senior from Waterville, earned All-American honors with an 18th-place finish at the NCAA Division III championships on Saturday.
Winter had a career-best time of 21:51.1. It’s also the seventh-fastest 6K time in Gustavus history. Winter is the first Gustavus All-American in women’s cross country since Hailey Harren took eighth place in 2006.
“It was another challenge, and she stepped up to it and succeeded,” Gusties coach Brenden Huber said. “I told her before the race that she was built for this moment and she had to put herself in great position. She separated early and was strong enough to stay up there. It was fun to watch her stick her nose out there and could not be more proud.”
In the men’s race, sophomore Garet Grant placed 78th place with an 8K time of 25:19.9, and junior Andrew Stumbo took 144th in 25:45.8.
Men’s hockey: Gustavus upset No. 7 Augsburg 2-1 in an MIAC game in Minneapolis.
Logan Norman and Caleb Anderson scored power play goals in the second period to turn a 1-0 deficit into a 2-1 lead, and the Gusties held on from there.
Goaltender Robbie Goor stopped 20 shots for the win.
Gustavus (4-4-0, 1-1-0 in MIAC) is off until Dec. 6 when it hosts St. Mary’s
Women’s hockey: The No. 6 Gusties stayed undefeated, defeating visiting Augsburg 1-0 in a MIAC game at the Don Roberts Ice Rink.
Emilia Helms-Leslie stopped 20 shots for the shutout, and Clara Billings scored the game’s lone goal at 2:06 of the second period. The Gusties had 27 shots on goal.
Gustavus (7-0-0, 4-0-0) plays Tuesday at Wisconsin-Superior.
Women’s basketball: The Gusties stayed perfect, getting an 88-55 home win over Macalester.
Caitlin Rorman led Gustavus with 24 points and 12 rebounds. Ava Gonsorowski finished with 14 points, while Hailey Sorenson scored 13. Paige Richert added 12 points.
Gustavus (3-0) will host Concordia at 7:15 p.m. Tuesday.
Men’s basketball: The Gusties got their first win of the season with a 79-66 home victory over Macalester.
As a team, the Gusties committed only eight turnovers and were 12 of 31 from behind the arc.
Benji Lundberg finished with 23 points and seven assists, while Logan Rezac scored 24 points.
The Gusties (1-2) host Concordia at 5:15 p.m. Tuesday.
