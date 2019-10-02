The Free Press
ST. PETER — Kate Holtan had 17 kills and served three aces to lead Gustavus Adolphus to a 3-2 victory over St. Catherine’s in an MIAC volleyball match Wednesday at Gus Young Court.
Scores were 22-25, 25-15, 25-22, 25-27, 15-13.
Sarah Elliott had 11 kills, one more than Rhyann Herrmann. Hailey Embacher made 24 digs. Sydney Olson made eight blocks, and Kaikeka Welsh had five blocks.
Mitaya Johnson had 26 assists for the Gusties, and Kaylyn Johnston had 20 assists and 14 digs.
Gustavus (9-1, 2-1 in MIAC) plays Saturday at Hamline
Women’s soccer
Augsburg scored off a corner kick with 6:38 remaining in overtime to defeat Gustavus Adolphus 2-1 in an MIAC match Wednesday at Minneapolis.
After a scoreless first half, the Gusties got on the board with Lauren Johnson’s goal at the 57-minute mark. Less than six minutes later, Augsburg tied the match.
Gustavus had eight shots, with four on goal. Augsburg had 20 shots, and Gustavus goalkeeper Ashley Becker made 10 saves.
Gustavus (2-7-1, 1-3) hosts St. Olaf on Saturday.
