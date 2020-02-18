SUPERIOR, WIS. — Emily Olson had a hat trick, goaltender Katie McCoy stopped 34 shots and the fourth-ranked Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey team shut out Wisconsin-Superior 3-0 in a nonconference game on Tuesday.
Olson scored twice in the first period, starting 49 seconds into the game. She completed the hat trick at 1:16 of the third period.
Amelia Vosen, Jordyn Peterson and Clara Billings had assists. The Gusties outshot the Yellowjackets 42-34.
Gustavus (18-3-2) plays Friday at Bethel and closes the regular season Saturday at home against Bethel.
