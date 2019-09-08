ST. PETER — Matt Gibbons scored two goals and assisted on another as the Gustavus Adolphus men's soccer team defeated Simpson 6-1 in a nonconference game on Sunday afternoon on the Gustavus campus.
Nicholas Leach had a goal and three assists, and Cole Schwartz finished with a goal and an assist. Joe Brandel and Ethan Glissendorf also scored goals for the Gusties.
Gustavus, which led 3-0 at halftime, put nine shots on goal. Simpson had six. Wesley Sanders made five saves for the win in goal.
The Gusties (4-0) will host Wartburg at 4:30 p.m. on Friday.
