Aaron Lund has been in the track and field coaching business for 12 years, including the last three in Los Angeles, when he decided it was time to come home to Minnesota.
When the head-coaching job opened at Gustavus Adolphus, the 30-year-old quickly applied. Earlier this month, it was announced that Lund would be the latest member of the Gusties’ coaching staff.
“It’s a dream job for me,” Lund said. “Gustavus is a place close to my heart. My brother went to school at Gustavus and ran there, my uncle wrestled there, and St. Peter is an amazing community.”
A standout runner in high school, the native of Cyrus, in central Minnesota, first attended North Dakota State University as a walk-on for a year before transferring to Minnesota State-Moorhead. He competed there for four years and earned both his undergraduate and graduate degrees.
He began his coaching career in 2012-13 as an assistant at Moorhead, specializing in the sprints, middle-distances, hurdles, relays and jumps. After one season, he became an assistant at St. Thomas for two years and then jumped to Abilene Christian University for year.
He coached both men and women at all three colleges before landing a job as an assistant coach and recruiting coordinator at Division III Whittier College in Los Angeles in November of 2016. He also handled the budget for the track and field program and assisted in fundraising events.
He enjoyed his time immensely at Whittier, helping 18 student-athletes earn all-conference honors and 12 achieve all-region status. But he could feel Minnesota pulling him home.
“It’s where I belong,” Lund said. “My brother and his family live in Prior Lake, I have another brother in Minnewaska, and my fiance’s brother also lives in Minnesota. I wanted to be closer to family.”
Lund said he’s excited to become Gustavus’ new head coach.
“I feel so much pride joining a program with a strong tradition of success in both academics and athletics,” he said. “I look forward to making authentic, personal connections with our current and future student athletes.”
Gustavus athletic director Tom Brown said he’s impressed with his latest hire.
“His charismatic approach, coupled with a diverse coaching background, make him a natural fit for Gustavus,” Brown said.
Lund earned a Master of Science degree in educational leadership with an emphasis in higher education in May of 2013 from MSU-Moorhead. Prior to that he graduated summa cum laude with a Bachelor of Arts in communication studies in 2011.
Now that he’s part of the Gustavus staff, he’s begun the process of moving to St. Peter.
“I’m getting married later this summer,” Lund said. “This just seemed like the right opportunity for us.”
Lund will be the head coach for both the men’s and women’s programs at Gustavus. His job officially begins Aug. 1.
