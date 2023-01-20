From across the ice, Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey coach Mike Carroll saw the hit coming.
Midway through the first period in Friday’s game against St. Benedict, senior defender Heather Olinger was carrying the puck across the red line when she was checked from behind, a penalty that carried a five-minute major and 10-minute misconduct.
Olinger slid headfirst into the boards.
“She wasn’t expecting it; she was kind of in a defenseless position,” Carroll said. “At first, I couldn’t tell how bad it was, but after the trainers got there and by her reaction, you could see it wasn’t good. Luckily, we had a lot of good people there who were there right away that did an amazing job.”
Olinger, a senior defender, suffered a fracture of two vertebrae, one in her lower neck and another in her upper back. She was taken to the hospital while her team finished the game.
The teams played again on Saturday at St. Cloud, and Gustavus swept the games.
“It was really scary,” senior captain Molly McHugh said. “Heather is really strong, probably the strongest girl on the team, and when she went down and didn’t get up, we all were scared. Then all the trainers and paramedics showed up. It was not fun to watch. I think it made us play harder for her the rest of the game and the next game.”
Olinger had spinal surgery on Monday while her teammates were at practice, and Carroll said he received good news about the surgery later in the day.
“We’ve had good communication with (Olinger’s mother Cherrie), and she told us the surgery was successful,” Carroll said. “It seems like it was the best-case scenario.”
Olinger hadn’t missed a game in her Gustavus career, a string of 75 consecutive games, and had scored 12 points. This season, she had one assist in 13 games before suffering the injury.
She has always been one of the top Gustavus players in plus-minus rating.
“Heather is a great story for all high school kids who hope to play at the next level,” Carroll said. “She wasn’t a highly recruited kid. She came here with no expectations or guarantees. She just wanted an opportunity to try out for the team.
“She has improved every year, and the last couple seasons, she’s been a top-4 (defender) and an awesome penalty killer. She’s very reliable 5 on 5. Hockey is a game of mistakes, and it’s about how you handle those moments. She does a great job of moving on to the next play.”
Olinger has twice been named an All-American Scholar by the American Collegiate Hockey Association and has received two MIAC academic awards.
“She’s a great teammate,” McHugh said. “She always has a positive attitude and is a friend to everybody on the team.”
A GoFundMe account has been set up to help the Olinger family with medical expenses.
By Thursday afternoon, the account had raised more than $18,000, with donations coming in from across the country and hockey community.
According to the GoFundMe page, Olinger could be released from the hospital this weekend.
“We want to keep her in the loop and let her know that we’re playing for her,” McHugh said. “We want her to know that she’s still supported and part of the team.
“This puts a lot of things in perspective. It makes you realize how quickly things can change, and you can’t take your health for granted or take hockey for granted. You always want to do your best. Hopefully, something like this will never happen again.”
Follow Chad Courrier on Twitter @ChadCourrier.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.