ST. PETER — Annalee Olson-Sola had eight kills and five blocks to lead the Gustavus Adolphus volleyball team to a three-set sweep over St. Olaf in an MIAC match on Thursday.
Set scores were 25-15, 25-23, 25-23.
Rhyan Herrmann had seven kills for the Gusties. Mitaya Johnson and Kaylyn Johnston each had 14 set assists.
Hailey Embacher finished with 14 digs.
The Gusties (8-7, 1-1 in MIAC) will host Northwestern on Saturday.
