ST. PETER — Gustavus Adolphus' Kayla Vrieze earned the MIAC's Elite 22 Award for women's hockey, the conference announced on Monday.
The award goes to an individual in each sport who has the highest GPA on an active roster in an MIAC playoff championship contest.
Vrieze, a sophomore from Eagan, is a public accounting major at Gustavus with a 3.98 GPA. She was a key contributor to the Gusties' MIAC regular-season and playoff championships. She played in 27 games this past season, had three goals, six points and a plus-12 rating.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.