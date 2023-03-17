AMHERST, MASS. — Lily Mortenson scored in the second overtime as Gustavus Adolphus defeated Plattsburgh State 3-2 in the semifinals of the NCAA III women's hockey tournament Friday.
Plattsburgh got on the scoreboard first at 3:31 of the first period, but Kristina Press tied the game 1-1 at 10:25. That score held into the first intermission.
The Cardinals made it 2-1 at 11:25 of the second, but Gustavus answered again, with Hailey Holland scoring at 7:02 of the third period.
Sophia Coltvet and Emily Olson each finished with two assists for the Gusties. Shots on goal favored Gustavus 47-37.
The Gusties will play Amherst or Hamilton for the national championship on Sunday.
