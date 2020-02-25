ST. PETER — Caitlin Rorman scored 23 points and had seven rebounds to lead the Gustavus Adolphus women’s basketball team to an 84-76 victory over Hamline in the quarterfinals of the MIAC tournament on Tuesday at Gus Young Court.
Maddy Rice and Anna Sanders each added 13 points for the Gusties, and Gabby Bowlin had 11 points and eight rebounds. Sanders also dished out five assists.
The Gusties shot 51.7% from the field to the Pipers’ 42.3% and outrebounded Hamline 35-22.
The Gusties (18-8) play in the MIAC semifinal on Thursday at top-seeded Bethel. The Royals swept the Gusties in the regular season.
