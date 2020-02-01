ST. PETER — The Gustavus Adolphus women's basketball team's rematch with St. Thomas figured to be an emotional one.
The teams were tied with 10-3 MIAC records, and the Gusties were coming off a disappointing loss to St. Benedict on Wednesday.
Tensions ran high throughout, and the Gusties came up just short in a 68-67 loss to the Tommies on Saturday at Gus Young Court.
"The team that fought today is a team I would take to any playoff game in our league," Gustavus coach Laurie Kelly said. "You got to give credit to St. Thomas. They made more shots."
A back-and-forth affair throughout, the game was decided in a chaotic final minute, with both teams turning the ball over twice. The Gusties had the final possession, but Paige Richert missed an off-balanced layup that would have been the game-winner in the final seconds.
Gustavus won the first matchup in December, snapping St. Thomas' 77-game MIAC win streak.
While that game has gotten plenty of attention, it may have overshadowed the rest of Gustavus' season. The Gusties have continued to win despite season-ending injuries to Gabby Bowlin and Betsy Schoenrock that have forced Kelly to lean heavily on freshmen.
"We've been asking guards to step up as post players and go against kids way taller than them," Richert said. "It's just grit that we all have, and it's definitely showing on the basketball court."
Both teams found plenty of offense in the opening quarter, but the frame finished on a high note for Gustavus, which went on an 8-0 run over the final minute.
Anna Sanders hit a 3-pointer, which was quickly followed by a layup from Alison Hinck. Richert capped the run with a traditional 3-point play with 1.2 seconds remaining.
The Tommies got the better of things in the second, beginning the quarter with a 9-4 run. Gustavus was forced to play the entire quarter without leading scorer Caitlin Rorman, who picked up two fouls just three minutes into the game.
Despite not having Rorman, the Gusties quickly closed the gap as Richert dominated in the post. She finished with 22 points, with 17 of them coming in the first half. Gustavus took a 38-36 lead into the break.
"Paige really stepped up," Kelly said. "Offensively, she really carried us in the first half, and overall just shot the ball well."
The third quarter brought no separation. Hinck hit a pair of 3s in the opening minutes, and Gusties were able to have better spacing with Rorman back on the court. The score was tied at 56 heading into the fourth.
St. Thomas started the final frame with a 5-0 run, but the Gusties eventually battled back to take a 65-64 lead with three minutes to play. The Tommies played great defense in the frame, surrendering only 11 points.
St. Thomas shot 45.5% from the floor, while the Gusties shot 39.2%. The Tommies also had a 33-29 rebounding advantage.
"Like coach always says, you throw a bouncing ball against the wall, and it bounces back," Richert said. "This is going to show us that we can bounce back as a team."
The Gusties (14-5, 10-4 in MIAC) host Carleton at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.