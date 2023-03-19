AMHERST, MASS. — By the third overtime, Gustavus Adolphus women's hockey coach Mike Carroll figured the game winning-goal wasn't going to be pretty.
It wasn't, but a greasy goal never felt so good.
Kaitlyn Holland banged home a rebound at 1:33 of the third overtime, as the Gusties won a marathon over Amherst 2-1 to claim the national championship.
It was the first national title in program history and the first championship for a team from the West. Gustavus lost to Middlebury in overtime in the championship game last season.
"I'm very happy for everyone associated with our program," Carroll said. "As a team, we've made it to the national tournament many, many times, but we just haven't gotten it done.
"Besides the 27 players we've got here, there's a whole bunch of alums out there who were a part of this. Growing the program and getting it to where we finally got it done."
The game-winning goal came near the paint after a chaotic scrum in the low slot.
Gustavus' Lily Mortenson fired the puck into the slot and it reached the stick of Clara Billings, who got a shot from in close. Holland was able to send the rebound home in heavy traffic.
"We work in practice each and every week on small games and winning those little battles," Carroll said. "Quite frankly, we weren't really successful or consistent with that earlier in the year.
"That's what it took tonight and our team has improved a lot the last month and a half."
Mortenson, who scored the winner in double overtime in the semifinals against Plattsburgh State, got Gustavus on the scoreboard first at 14:46 of the second period, and it appeared they were headed for a regulation victory.
However, Amherst tied the game with 1:12 remaining in the third.
Carroll felt his team drew on the experience from the overtime game against Middlebury in the championship last year, where Gustavus scored to send it to OT in the final second of regulation.
"Momentum is a big part of hockey," Carroll said. "The resurface and coming back off kind of gave our team a chance to just settle down a bit, like Middlebury probably did last year."
With a run time of 101:33, it was the longest national championship game in women's Division III history, and the longest game in Gustavus program history.
The Gusties finish the season at 27-3. The 27 wins are a program record.
