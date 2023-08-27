The Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team experienced the highest of highs in March, winning an epic triple overtime game to claim the program’s first national championship.
The jubilation of that day now seems like a distant memory, as tragedy struck the program last weekend.
Jori Jones, a sophomore goaltender, died in a car accident Sunday. Jones and three other Gustavus hockey players were together in a car returning from a team trip in North Dakota. The accident occurred at a four-way stop on a rural highway west of Wilmar. The other three players in the car with Jones suffered non-life threatening injuries.
Jones, a Little Canada native and Roseville graduate, became a staple in the culture that makes Gustavus special her first year in the program.
“I was her locker buddy, I kind of got to know her that way,” Gustavus fifth-year senior Emily Olson said. “On the ice, I would say she was extremely humble, but also has that underlying competitive component that was just super awesome to be around.
“She had just a contagious smile that made everyone around her smile, too.”
Gustavus coach Mike Carroll got to know Jones and her family while he was recruiting her. The fit was natural then, as Jones was excited to come into the program and compete for playing time.
All-conference goaltender Katie McCoy decided to return for a fifth season in 2023-24, but Jones was going to be one of the candidates to take over the following year.
Carroll admired Jones’ attitude and the way she attacked practice each day.
“She came into a situation that a lot of high school kids come into, but maybe have a tough time embracing, all of the sudden having to compete against other athletes at (her) position,” Carroll said. “That adjustment was something she embraced — was very mature about knowing that it was going to be a process.
“As the year went on, she truly showed what a great teammate she was. She was a locker-room favorite.”
The last week hasn’t been easy for those in the Gustavus program, but the support internally and externally has been strong.
Gustavus had a vigil on campus Monday night that was very well-attended, despite most students still not being on campus. Carroll also said the school is planning something bigger once school is back in session after Labor Day.
Some of the current players who live in the metro gathered Tuesday just to be with each other.
“Nobody really knows how to feel right now. It was just absolutely tragic,” Olson said. “We can all be there for each other and support each other. We’re just a phone call away, or a text away. Everyone is going to support each other.”
The players do many things together during the school year, even outside of team activities. Once everyone returns to campus, that support system will be invaluable. Olson talked about the tight-knit nature of the team and how it has, and will continue to help with the grieving process.
Olson and Carroll said the team is already considering ways to honor Jones this coming season, though nothing has been settled on yet. Program alumni are also in on those plans.
“We’re just going to have to take it one day at a time, one week at a time,” Carroll said. “The beauty of college sports, especially a true team sport like hockey, in order to have success on the ice, you have to rely on each other and work for a common goal. ...
“We’re going to have to put those lessons we’ve learned on the ice in play off the ice. They go hand-in-hand. Being around each other is going to be very helpful once they get back to campus.”
