After losing its first game back from a winter-break trip to Europe, the Gustavus Adolphus women’s hockey team had a bit of a bad taste in its mouth.
Prior to last Friday’s home loss to Wisconsin-Superior, the fourth-ranked Gusties had lost just one game all season. To make matters worse, it was the only game of the weekend. There was no chance to rebound Saturday
But on Thursday, on a night where almost the entire game was played in St. Olaf’s end, Gustavus used a six-goal second period to get back on track with a 8-0 MIAC win at Don Roberts Ice Rink.
“It’s always frustrating to lose, especially the way we lost,” coach Mike Carroll said of the Gusties’ loss to Superior. “It would have been nice to have another game, but that’s just the way the schedule goes. We had a pretty spirited workout Saturday morning.”
The Superior game came on the heels of a European trip that spanned eight days and included four cities and three countries. The team spent time in Munich, Germany; Salzburg and Vienna, Austria; and Prague, Czech Republic.
Sixty-two people went on the trip, including players, coaches, parents and families. The group spent most of its time sighting-seeing, as the team played only two games.
While the hockey was good, it wasn’t the main objective. The players got a chance to experience other cultures, along with some valuable team building.
“It’s always such a great experience. Every time we do it, it seems like the second half of the season, our team just sort of molds that much closer together,” Carroll said. “We’re able to work through things on and off the ice a little bit better as we try to peak at the end of the season.”
Despite not scoring in the opening period, Thursday’s game was was a dominant one for the Gusties. They outshot the Oles 19-1, but were unable to convert on countless scoring chances, including a pair of power plays.
The Gusties saw their luck change in the second period, when Clara Billings broke through at the 4:19 mark. Heather Olinger got the assist. Just over a minute later, at 5:30, Grace Schulte ripped home a slap shot from the right point. Assists went to Serena Monson and Stephanie Anderson.
At 8:17, Molly McHugh made it 3-0 on assists from Kristina Press and Hailey Holland. The scoring barrage continued just over a minute later, as Olinger added the fourth Gustavus goal at 9:29.
Emily Olson added the fifth goal at 14:16, and Schulte scored the sixth at 19:40. The Gusties outshot the Oles 25-1 in the frame.
“We struggled scoring in the first period, obviously,” forward Amelia Vosen said. “Once we got that first goal, we kind of got a sense of relief from that. We knew we could score.”
Gustavus continued to dominate in the third period, getting its seventh goal from Vosen and its eighth from Olson.
The Gusties outshot the Oles 66-6 for the game.
“Even though our record is pretty good, we haven’t been able to score a lot of goals,” Carroll said. “We stayed the course and had a lot of nice distribution from all the lines on getting some goals. That’s got to give our team a lot of confidence.”
The Gusties (10-2-1, 6-0-1) play St. Olaf again at 2 p.m. Saturday in Northfield.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.