ST. PAUL — The Gustavus Adolphus men’s soccer team scored three second half goals en route to a 3-2 victory over Hamline.
Neither team scored until the 58th minute, when Matt Gibbons got GAC on the board.
Raphael Cattelin finished with a goal and an assist for the Gusties, while Luke Laurich also scored. Max McLaughlin had two assists.
Wesley Sanders made two saves to get the win in goal. GAC outshot the Pipers 11-4.
The Gusties (14-3, 8-1) close out the regular season at 1 p.m. Saturday when they host Macalester.
