ST. PETER — Raphael Cattelin scored the game's lone goal in the Gustavus Adolphus men's soccer team's 1-0 MIAC victory over St. Olaf on Wednesday at the Gustavus field.
The game was postponed from Saturday.
Cattelin's goal came in the game's 23rd minute. It was his seventh of the season for the freshman from Edina. Cole Schwartz and Matt Gibbons had assists.
Gustavus goalkeeper Wesley Sanders made two saves for the shutout victory. St. Olaf's Hamza Osman had five saves.
The Gusties (9-2, 3-1 in MIAC) play Saturday at St. John's.
